Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sets up three goals

Karlsson dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's win over the Kings.

Karlsson now has a points in 13 straight games (one goal, 22 assists), although it's not officially recognized as a point streak since he missed two games to a suspension during that span. It's clear that he's finding his place with the new club, and he's on pace for 72 points, which would be his best total since the 2015-16 campaign.