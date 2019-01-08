Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sets up three goals
Karlsson dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's win over the Kings.
Karlsson now has a points in 13 straight games (one goal, 22 assists), although it's not officially recognized as a point streak since he missed two games to a suspension during that span. It's clear that he's finding his place with the new club, and he's on pace for 72 points, which would be his best total since the 2015-16 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...