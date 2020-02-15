Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Shifts to IR

The Sharks placed Karlsson (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wild, and this news ensures his absence for at least a week. The Swede is dealing with an upper-body issue that he suffered in Friday's game after colliding awkwardly with teammate Joe Thornton, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. In his stead, Mario Ferraro and a likely call up will have the opportunity to draw into the lineup for the next few games.