Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Shifts to IR
The Sharks placed Karlsson (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wild, and this news ensures his absence for at least a week. The Swede is dealing with an upper-body issue that he suffered in Friday's game after colliding awkwardly with teammate Joe Thornton, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. In his stead, Mario Ferraro and a likely call up will have the opportunity to draw into the lineup for the next few games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.