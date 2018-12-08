Karlsson picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

He added a team-high eight shots and four blocked shots, along with one hit. Karlsson has had a bit of a tough transition to life outside of Ottawa, managing only two goals and 18 points through 30 games -- those are strong numbers for other blueliners, but a disappointment for someone with Karlsson's talent and resume -- but Friday's well-rounded effort could be a sign he's just about ready to break out.