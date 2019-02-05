Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sidelined again Tuesday

Karlsson (illness) didn't make the trip to Winnipeg for Tuesday's game against the Jets, but he could join in later on the four-game road swing through Western Canada, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Karlsson will miss his fifth straight game due to illness, but his day-to-day label leaves some hope that a return Thursday against the Flames may be in the cards. Although he hasn't found the back of the net at his usual rate, sporting a career-low 1.9 shooting percentage, the offensive powerhouse that is Karlsson has made up for it with 40 assists through 47 games.