Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sitting out once more Saturday
Karlsson (illness) won't be available for Saturday's road matchup with Edmonton, Kevin Kurz of the Athletic reports.
Kurz adds that Karlsson may or may not rejoin the team for Monday's game in Vancouver. As it stands, Karlsson hasn't suited up since Jan. 16 with the exception of the Jan. 26 All-Star Game. The productive blueliner missed the last three games prior to the All-Star break due to a lower-body injury, and has been unavailable post-break due to an illness.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...