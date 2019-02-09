Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sitting out once more Saturday

Karlsson (illness) won't be available for Saturday's road matchup with Edmonton, Kevin Kurz of the Athletic reports.

Kurz adds that Karlsson may or may not rejoin the team for Monday's game in Vancouver. As it stands, Karlsson hasn't suited up since Jan. 16 with the exception of the Jan. 26 All-Star Game. The productive blueliner missed the last three games prior to the All-Star break due to a lower-body injury, and has been unavailable post-break due to an illness.