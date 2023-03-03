Karlsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Karlsson set up a Logan Couture tally in the first period. over his last six contests, Karlsson has a goal and four assists with a minus-2 rating. The 32-year-old remains on pace for a career year, and he could challenge for the 100-point mark. He has 19 tallies, 59 helpers, 157 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 62 appearances.