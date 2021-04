Karlsson recorded an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Rudolfs Balcers' first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. In his last six games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. The Swede is up to 16 points, 68 shots on goal, 43 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 35 outings. He'll continue to play a large role within the Sharks' defense corps.