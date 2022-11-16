Karlsson recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Karlsson set up Luke Kunin's second-period marker and also drew an assist on a Logan Couture empty-netter in the third. While he's slowed down a bit from the remarkable surge he showed at the turn of the month, Karlsson has still picked up multiple points in four of seven November contests. The defenseman is up to 24 points (10 tallies, 14 helpers), 55 shots, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 games overall.