Karlsson notched an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Karlsson set up Timo Meier's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 32-year-old Karlsson was initially credited with a second helper in the contest, but a scoring change took that away. He's collected eight points in his last five games and now has 11 goals and 18 assists through 21 outings overall.