Karlsson notched an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Karlsson set up Timo Meier's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 32-year-old Karlsson was initially credited with a second helper in the contest, but a scoring change took that away. He's collected eight points in his last five games and now has 11 goals and 18 assists through 21 outings overall.
More News
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Erupts for four points in loss•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Slides two helpers Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Contributes two assists vs. Blues•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Grabs helper Saturday•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Just keeps rolling•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Records first career hat trick•