Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Slings power-play assist

Karlsson managed an assist with the man advantage and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Good things happened for the Sharks when Karlsson was on the ice, and he was rewarded with the secondary helper on Brent Burns' power-play goal. Karlsson is up to 15 points, 28 blocked shots and 29 shots on goal in 19 games. Saturday's game versus the Red Wings would be the Swedish defenseman's 700th NHL appearance, assuming nothing pops up that would postpone the milestone from being reached.