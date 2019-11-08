Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Snags assist
Karlsson produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.
Karlsson's helper came on a Timo Meier goal in the first period. The Swedish defenseman has 10 assists this year, and he's added one goal for 11 points in 16 games. Karlsson also has 22 blocked shots and 25 shots on goal in 2019-20, but his offense isn't at the level he's known for just yet.
