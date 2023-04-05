Karlsson provided an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Karlsson has two goals and nine assists over his last seven contests. He helped out on the first of Kevin Labanc's two tallies in Tuesday's close game. Karlsson is up to 22 goals, 74 helpers, 201 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 77 appearances.