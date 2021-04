Karlsson scored a goal on five shots and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

The Sharks were nearly shut out in consecutive games by Anthony Stolarz, but Karlsson spared them that indignation with his third-period tally. The Swede has five goals, 17 points, 79 shots on net and 51 blocks through 38 contests this season. He's collected six points in his last nine outings.