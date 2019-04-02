Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Status quo
The Sharks still aren't sure if Karlsson (groin) will be ready to return prior to the end of the regular season, but he and coach Pete Deboer are still confident he'll be ready for Game 1 of San Jose's first-round series, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
It almost seems like a foregone conclusion that Karlsson will miss the final three games of the regular season, but it appears as though San Jose is still optimistic that he'll be close to 100 percent once postseason play gets underway. Having said that, it's worth noting that the Swedish blueliner hasn't tasted game action for over a month at this point, so he'll undoubtedly have some major rust to shake off whenever he's finally able to rejoin the lineup.
