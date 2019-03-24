Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Still not ready for return
Head coach Peter DeBoer says Karlsson (groin) is "still on the horizon" with respect to his return, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson has missed nine games with this groin injury, though he was able to join the team on their two-game road trip within California. The Swede still isn't practicing with the team, but is likely focused on being healthy by the time playoffs come around now that San Jose has clinched a spot.
