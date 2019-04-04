Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Still sidelined Thursday
Karlsson (groin) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.
While Karlsson was a full participant at practice Wednesday, there's a good chance he's just trying to get up to speed for the start of the playoffs. He has one opportunity to get back into action before the postseason Saturday against the Avalanche. If not, there's a good chance he will be ready for Game 1 next week.
