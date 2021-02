Karlsson (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Wild, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Head coach Bob Boughner said Monday that Karlsson is still week-to-week, and he'll aim to get back on the ice at some point this week. Boughner did leave open the possibility that Karlsson could return for Saturday's game versus the Blues. Either Fredrik Claesson or Jacob Middleton will return from the taxi squad for Monday's game.