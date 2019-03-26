Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Still unfit to play
Karlsson (groin) will not be in Monday's lineup against the Red Wings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Head coach Peter DeBoer has said that Karlsson is "on the horizon" but hasn't set a date for his potential return. San Jose has lost five straight games and would love to have the star blueliner back before the postseason begins.
