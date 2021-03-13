Karlsson scored a power-play goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson essentially ruined the Ducks' chances of a comeback with his third-period tally to give the Sharks a 3-0 lead. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to two goals and nine points through 20 appearances. Four of his points have come with the man advantage. He's accumulated five points in his last seven outings, which is much closer to his historical scoring rate than we've seen since he joined the Sharks in 2018.