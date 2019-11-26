Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Supplies pair of points

Karlsson scored a goal, added an assist, blocked five shots and dished three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Karlsson was all over the stat sheet. He opened the scoring at 5:53 of the first period and helped out on Timo Meier's first of two goals in the second. The Swedish defenseman snapped a three-game mini-slump with the two-point outing. Karlsson has 18 points, 40 blocked shots and 39 shots on goal in 24 contests this season.