Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Tallies assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist Tuesday but finished a minus-3 in a 5-4 win over Nashville.
Karlsson's minus-3 performance was a team-worst in that category, but the Swede salvaged Tuesday night with an assist on Joe Pavelski's goal in the third period. Karlsson has yet to score a goal for his new team and has been somewhat of a defensive liability up to this point. That said, he absolutely belongs in your fantasy lineup.
