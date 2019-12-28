Play

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Tallies fourth goal

Karlsson scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Swede opened the scoring at 6:16 of the second period. Karlsson has surged with seven points through 11 games in December. He's up to 28 points, 81 shots on goal and 51 blocked shots through 38 appearances overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories