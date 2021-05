Karlsson scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

After Tomas Hertl netted a pair of goals to tie the game at 2-2, Karlsson struck with a power-play tally in the third period to put the Sharks ahead. The Swedish blueliner has picked up four points in his last eight outings. He's at 21 points, 102 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 49 contests overall.