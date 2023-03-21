Karlsson scored two goals on six shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Karlsson twice gave the Sharks a two-goal lead, but his fellow Swede Mattias Ekholm answered both times. Through 10 games in March, Karlsson has three goals and seven helpers. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to flirt with a potential 100-point season -- he's at a career-high 22 tallies with 65 assists, 189 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 71 appearances.