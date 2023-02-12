Karlsson scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
One of Karlsson's assists came on the power play. This was his sixth multi-point effort in his last 10 games. Karlsson continues to pace NHL blueliners with 18 tallies and 73 points, and he's added 19 power-play points, 140 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 54 appearances.
