Karlsson registered two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg.

Karlsson got the primary assist on both the game-tying goal late in the third period and the overtime winner. He has 19 goals and 82 points in 64 games in 2022-23, including five assists over his last three contests. Karlsson has now tied his career high in points, which was set in 2015-16. The 32-year-old would need to contribute two goals and three assists over the remainder of the campaign to match his career high in each of those categories.