Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Trio of assists in win

Karlsson produced three assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Karlsson set up Barclay Goodrow, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier for the Sharks' last three goals in the contest. The three-point burst gives the Swede 14 points in 18 games. He's added 27 blocks and 29 shots on goal in a decent-but-not-amazing start to 2019-20.