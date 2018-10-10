Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Two assists in commanding win
Karlsson racked up two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Tuesday's 8-2 road rout over the Flyers.
Did you think one of the NHL's premier offensive defensemen was going to be kept off the scoresheet in such a high-scoring game for Team Teal? Well, in fairness, Karlsson did only have one point (assist) through his first three games, but the Swede with supreme on-ice vision is looking more comfortable with his new team upon each game.
