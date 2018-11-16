Karlsson recorded two helpers -- one on the power play -- and four shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Karlsson stepped up against a familiar Eastern Conference foe from his days with the Senators, producing just his second multi-point game with the Sharks. Owners were certainly hoping for more than zero goals and 10 assists 20 games into his Sharks tenure, but Karlsson is still expected to pick up the pace moving forward.