Karlsson posted two assists and one shot in the Sharks' 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Karlsson assisted on both Sharks' goals Tuesday, adding to his bounce-back 2022-23 campaign. With this performance, Karlsson is up to 13 points in the month of January, while also snapping a mini two-game pointless slump in the process. On the season, Karlsson has 15 goals and 64 points in 49 games.