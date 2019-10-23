Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Two-point effort in OT loss

Karlsson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

The blueliner sent the game to OT with a third-period tally, his first goal of the year, but the Sharks couldn't find a winner in extra time. Karlsson is off to a great start offensively in his second campaign for San Jose with eight points through eight games, but his minus-8 rating is a reflection of the team's rough defensive performance to date.