Karlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson notched his first multi-point effort since Nov. 27, and he's now on a four-game point streak. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to lead NHL blueliners in goals (12) and points (37) through 30 contests. He's earned nine of his points on the power play while adding 89 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating.