Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Two tallies at All-Star Game

Karlsson potted two goals against the Central Division in a 10-4 loss at the All-Star Game in San Jose on Saturday.

We're passing this along in case Karlsson's fantasy owners were concerned about the defenseman's lower-body injury, which had caused him to miss three straight games leading up to the break. "I know how much it means for this organization, the fan base and this community, so I was happy that I was able to do it, and get a few more days here now and hopefully be back after the break," Karlsson said, as relayed from Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. Since the two-time Norris Trophy winner was able to suit up for the All-Star Game, he should be ready for next Saturday's home game against the Coyotes as well.