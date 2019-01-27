Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Two tallies at All-Star Game
Karlsson potted two goals against the Central Division in a 10-4 loss at the All-Star Game in San Jose on Saturday.
We're passing this along in case Karlsson's fantasy owners were concerned about the defenseman's lower-body injury, which had caused him to miss three straight games leading up to the break. "I know how much it means for this organization, the fan base and this community, so I was happy that I was able to do it, and get a few more days here now and hopefully be back after the break," Karlsson said, as relayed from Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. Since the two-time Norris Trophy winner was able to suit up for the All-Star Game, he should be ready for next Saturday's home game against the Coyotes as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...