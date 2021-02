Karlsson (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights. Head coach Bob Boughner downplayed the severity, but it's serious enough to keep the 30-year-old out for at least one game. Karlsson was off to a tough start with no goals and four assists through the first 13 games. Fredrik Claesson appears in line for his Sharks debut Monday.