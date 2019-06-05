Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Undergoes successful surgery
Karlsson underwent successful surgery Friday to address the groin injury he suffered during the 2018-19 campaign.
Karlsson was never fully healthy this season, but he was still a force to be reckoned with while playing at less than 100 percent, racking up three goals and 45 points in 53 regular-season appearances before adding two goals and 16 points in 19 playoff games. The 29-year-old Swede is expected to recover fully and should be ready for the start of the 2019-20 campaign, which will undoubtedly help his case during negotiations as one of this offseason's top unrestricted free agents.
