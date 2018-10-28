Karlsson is dealing with an undisclosed issue, but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said it's "nothing that should be impacting his play," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson will be fine for Sunday's road game against the Ducks. The Senators castoff has three helpers in his last four games, albeit with a minus-3 rating over that span. The upper-class blueliner is also still in pursuit of his first goal with Team Teal, but it seems like only a matter of time before he converts, seeing as how he's situated on the No. 1 power-play unit with fellow defenseman Brent Burns, who is averaging an assist per game through the first 10 contests of 2018-19.