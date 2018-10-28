Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Undisclosed matter not affecting play
Karlsson is dealing with an undisclosed issue, but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said it's "nothing that should be impacting his play," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson will be fine for Sunday's road game against the Ducks. The Senators castoff has three helpers in his last four games, albeit with a minus-3 rating over that span. The upper-class blueliner is also still in pursuit of his first goal with Team Teal, but it seems like only a matter of time before he converts, seeing as how he's situated on the No. 1 power-play unit with fellow defenseman Brent Burns, who is averaging an assist per game through the first 10 contests of 2018-19.
More News
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Tallies assist in win•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Fit to play Sunday•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Two assists in commanding win•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Garners first point with Team Teal•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Pointless in San Jose debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.