Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Will have MRI

Karlsson (lower body) will undergo an MRI and his status for the All-Star Game is uncertain, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Coach Peter DeBoer emphasized Karlsson's health comes first and if further damage can be done Karlsson will sit out the All-Star Game. Karlsson is already sitting out of Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, so he wouldn't be penalized for not participating in the event. It's unclear exactly what's bothering Karlsson, but he has plenty of rest on the horizon with the next actual contest being Feb. 2 versus the Coyotes.