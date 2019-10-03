Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Will miss Opening Night

Karlsson will miss Opening Night Wednesday against the Golden Knights to tend to a personal matter.

The team didn't disclose anything more information, so it's unclear if Karlsson could miss any time beyond Wednesday's opener. Look for Tim Heed to draw into the defensive pairings in Karlsson's absence, and Heed could also be a candidate to see time on the power play after averaging more than a minute per game on the man advantage in his 37 appearances last season.