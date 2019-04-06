Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Will play in regular-season finale
Karlsson (groin) will take part in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Avalanche, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson last played Feb. 26 against the Bruins, so he will get a useful warmup game under his belt before the Sharks embark on their playoff run. The star blueliner could help shift some season-long fantasy standings with a big effort to close out the campaign and should be seriously considered for daily lineups as well.
