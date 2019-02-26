Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Will play Tuesday
Karlsson (groin) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson should retake his spot in the top pairing and on the top power-play unit after missing Sunday's tilt against Detroit after suffering a groin injury against the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The star blueliner is overdue to find the back of the net, converting at a career-low 1.8 shooting percentage, though he's collecting assists at nearly a career-high rate, notching 42 through 51 games.
