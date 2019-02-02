Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Won't play Saturday
Karlsson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson fell under the weather Friday and has apparently not made enough progress with it over the past 24 hours to play. Without him available, Tim Heed will draw in for the Sharks. Given the nature of his absence, Karlsson should have a decent chance to rejoin the pairings Tuesday against the Jets.
