Cardwell scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Kraken.

Cardwell's goal late in the first period stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old forward has played the last two games as the Sharks have been short at forward due to the absences of William Eklund (lower body), Michael Misa (lower body) and Ryan Reaves (lower body). Cardwell may not stick with the big club once everyone's healthy, but he could make that a tougher decision if he can chip in semi-regular offense.