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Sharks' Ethan Cardwell: Inks one-year extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cardwell signed a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Thursday.

Cardwell saw action in just seven regular-season games for the Sharks last season in which he tallied one goal, six shots and nine hits while averaging 11:56 of ice time. The 23-year-old winger was slightly more productive in the minors, generating seven goals and eight assists in 24 regular-season games with the Barracuda. Still, the 2021 fourth-round pick figures to remain a fringe roster player for San Jose heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

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