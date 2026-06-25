Sharks' Ethan Cardwell: Inks one-year extension

Cardwell signed a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Thursday.

Cardwell saw action in just seven regular-season games for the Sharks last season in which he tallied one goal, six shots and nine hits while averaging 11:56 of ice time. The 23-year-old winger was slightly more productive in the minors, generating seven goals and eight assists in 24 regular-season games with the Barracuda. Still, the 2021 fourth-round pick figures to remain a fringe roster player for San Jose heading into the 2026-27 campaign.