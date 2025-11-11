Cardwell was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cardwell's demotion comes as a slight surprise, as it leaves the team with no extra forwards on the 23-man roster but nine defensemen. A roster spot was needed to activate William Eklund (lower body) off injured reserve and it seems the team didn't want to send any of its three space blueliners to the minors. For his part, Cardwell has notched one goal, three shots and four hits in four outings while averaging 12:21 of ice time.