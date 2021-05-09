Kane posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Kane has recorded five goals and eight helpers in his last nine games. The 29-year-old winger has been a fixture on the Sharks' top line all season. He's up to 49 points, 193 shots on net, 94 hits and 40 PIM in 55 contests. If Kane plays Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, he'll have played in every game of a season for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.