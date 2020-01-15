Sharks' Evander Kane: Adds pair of points in loss

Kane scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Kane and linemate Kevin Labanc set each other up for two of the Sharks' three goals in the contest. Kane added four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM on Tuesday. The 28-year-old is at 35 points (13 on the power play), 146 shots, 93 PIM and 100 hits through 45 games this season.