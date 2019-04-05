Sharks' Evander Kane: Assists on game-winner

Kane registered an assist and three hits in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Kane has only gathered three points in his last six games, but also has 23 hits and 20 shots on goal in that span. He has 54 points in 74 games this year, three points shy of the career-high mark he set in 2011-12, which also came in 74 appearances. With 172 hits and 263 shots, he's been a value second-line winger both on the ice and in fantasy play.