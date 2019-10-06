Sharks' Evander Kane: Available following suspension

Kane is eligible to return for the Shark's clash with Nashville on Tuesday after serving out his three-game ban.

Kane was serving a three-game suspension for physical abuse of an official in the preseason finale. Without the winger in the lineup, San Jose managed just one goal in each of its first three contests. Getting Kane back in the lineup, likely in a second-line role, should provide the club's offense a boost. Last year, the 28-year-old matched his career high of 30 goals and should be capable of reaching that threshold again in 2019-20.