Sharks' Evander Kane: Available following suspension
Kane is eligible to return for the Shark's clash with Nashville on Tuesday after serving out his three-game ban.
Kane was serving a three-game suspension for physical abuse of an official in the preseason finale. Without the winger in the lineup, San Jose managed just one goal in each of its first three contests. Getting Kane back in the lineup, likely in a second-line role, should provide the club's offense a boost. Last year, the 28-year-old matched his career high of 30 goals and should be capable of reaching that threshold again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.