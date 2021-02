Kane produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Kane set up Kevin Labanc for the go-ahead goal in the second period. With the helper, Kane is up to 10 points, 38 shots, 28 PIM, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances. He remains a strong source of both scoring and physicality in the Sharks' top six.