Kane scored an empty-net goal on six shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

The Wild pulled within a goal late in the third period, but Kane struck with 0.3 seconds on the clock to seal the Sharks' victory. The 29-year-old Kane is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 119 shots on net and 58 hits through 35 contests this year. He'll likely continue to produce strong numbers across the board in a top-line role.